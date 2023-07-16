Good news as injured Scottie Thompson healing faster than expected

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

SPECTATOR. Injured guard Scottie Thompson watches his team Barangay Ginebra in the PBA On Tour.

Gilas Pilipinas guard Scottie Thompson says his hand is healing faster than expected after he suffered a metacarpal fracture during their training camp in Europe

MANILA, Philippines – A swift recovery raised optimism for Gilas Pilipinas guard Scottie Thompson as he tries to make it in time for the FIBA World Cup.

Thompson said his hand is healing faster than expected after he suffered a metacarpal fracture during the Nationals’ training camp in Europe.

He sat out the Filipinos’ last two tuneup matches against teams from Lithuania and missed attendance since the squad resumed practice at the Meralco Gym in Pasig last July 13.

“They say it takes four to six weeks to heal. Based on my second X-ray here in Manila, it is healing faster. Good news for me,” Thompson said on Sunday, July 16, after watching his team Barangay Ginebra in the PBA On Tour.

“Now, there is less pain and I can move my other fingers unlike the first time when I really cannot move them.”

Thompson, though, said he is still uncertain when he can go back to normal basketball activities as his doctor has yet to provide a timeline for his comeback.

“I’ll be X-rayed again next week. Then I’ll know how long I’ll be out,” he said.

The former PBA MVP will show up in practice on Monday, July 17, as he looks to keep himself in tip-top form for the time he will be cleared to return.

“I just have to stay ready, stay in shape,” Thompson said.

Gilas Pilipinas will hold camp in Manila before it flies to China in the first week of August to face other national teams in a pocket tournament. – Rappler.com