Scottie Thompson suffers injury in Gilas’ European buildup

TOUGH BLOW. An injured Scottie Thompson stays on the bench during Gilas Pilipinas' training in Lithuania.

Reigning PBA MVP Scottie Thompson becomes the latest Gilas Pilipinas player relegated to the injured list, just over a month before the FIBA World Cup tips off

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas got bitten by the injury bug once again after reigning PBA Most Valuable Player Scottie Thompson suffered a metacarpal fracture on his right hand, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced on Thursday, July 6.

Thompson, who is currently in the national team’s training camp in Kaunas, Lithuania, suffered the injury during practice.

He was brought to a hospital where X-ray results confirmed their worst fears.

The Ginebra stalwart will be seeing a hand specialist upon arrival in Manila for further evaluation and a timetable for his return, the SBP added.

A photo posted by the SBP showed Thompson wearing a protective sling on his right hand.

Prior to the injury, Gilas was reeling off a 90-80 loss against a Lithuanian squad that only featured eight players, dropping its third game in five outings.

During its European foray as part of its preparations for the FIBA World Cup, the Philippines managed to pull off consecutive wins over Ukraine’s under-20 squad.

Thompson last played in an 89-85 loss against Finland last June 29, where the guard had 10 points, 2 rebounds, and 4 assists.

He is the latest Gilas player relegated to the injured list, following Ray Parks, Calvin Oftana, RR Pogoy, among others.

The Philippines aims for its first Olympic berth since 1972 by becoming the highest-ranked Asian country in the World Cup.

The global basketball showcase will be co-hosted by the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from August 25 to September 10. – Rappler.com