Scottie Thompson, Kai Sotto practicing with ‘no limitations’ as FIBA World Cup nears

Chot Reyes bares Scottie Thompson and Kai Sotto have been practicing without restrictions after both sustained injuries in the lead-up to the FIBA World Cup that will tip off on August 25

MANILA, Philippines – Everyone is aboard Gilas Pilipinas’ ship as it sails into the FIBA World Cup with less than two weeks left.

Head coach Chot Reyes on Tuesday, August 15, said Scottie Thompson and Kai Sotto have been practicing without restrictions after both sustained injuries in the lead-up to the World Cup that will tip off on August 25.

“We’re finally complete. We have 16 guys in practice,” said Reyes after Max’s Restaurant announced its partnership with Gilas Pilipinas at its Scout Tuazon branch in Quezon City.

“Scottie Thompson reported for full-contact practice last Sunday and he’s looking good. No limitations. He’s doing everything that everyone else is doing,” Reyes continued.

“Kai joined us for full-contact [practice] I think around the same day, Sunday, if I’m not mistaken. He’s also doing everything that everybody else is doing.”

Thompson got sidelined for over a month after suffering a fractured hand during the Nationals’ training camp in Europe, where they battled teams from Finland, Ukraine, Lithuania, and Estonia.

Billed as the prospective starting point guard in the World Cup, Thompson also missed the trip to China as Gilas Pilipinas posted a 3-1 record against Senegal and Iran in the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament.

“Scottie looks okay, but I’m sure both of them are not yet in 100% basketball competitive shape. Hopefully, we have 10 days to be able to make up for that,” said Reyes.

Meanwhile, the 7-foot-3 Sotto has endured back issues since his NBA Summer League stint with the Orlando Magic that prevented him from practicing with the national team in previous weeks and from joining the squad in China.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panlilio, though, said in a separate event on Tuesday that Sotto has been cleared to play by doctors.

“When he was in practice before, we’ll ask him, ‘Kai, can you do this?’ He’ll tell us if he can’t. He’ll sit out certain drills. But the past couple of practices, he’s been [participating] fully,” said Reyes.

Gilas Pilipinas ramps ups it World Cup preparations with three more tune-up games against Ivory Coast on Friday, August 18; Montenegro on Sunday, August 20; and Mexico on Monday, August 21.

After those series of friendly matches, the Philippines will open its World Cup campaign against Dominican Republic on August 25 at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. – Rappler.com