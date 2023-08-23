Scottie Thompson now 100% going into FIBA World Cup after hand injury

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

LIGHT MOOD. Scottie Thompson in practice with Gilas Pilipinas before the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

PBA MVP Scottie Thompson has shown no ill effects of his fractured hand since he returned to Gilas Pilipinas' fold

MANILA, Philippines – Scottie Thompson recovered just in time for the FIBA World Cup.

Thompson said he is back to full strength after sustaining a fractured hand that sidelined him for half of the Filipinos’ buildup for the global hoops showpiece.

“For now, I can say that I’m 100% because it does not bother me anymore,” Thompson, who made the final 12-man lineup, told reporters in a mix of Filipino and English on Tuesday, August 22.

“I thank the Lord for allowing me a fast recovery.”

Thompson hurt his hand near the end of Gilas Pilipinas’ training camp in Europe in July, an ill-timed injury considering that he is tipped as the starting point guard for the World Cup.

He also missed the Nationals’ trip to China, where they took part in the Heyuan WUS International Basketball Tournament against Senegal and Iran.

But when he returned to practice last August 13, Thompson showed no ill effects of his injury.

The reigning PBA MVP proved to be a steady presence throughout the Filipinos’ three-game exhibition slate at home against Ivory Coast, Montenegro, and Mexico, averaging 11 points, 4 assists, and 3.7 rebounds.

“When they were in China, I did nothing but prepare myself so I’ll be ready if my hand heals quickly,” he said. “I’m just blessed to return in time and join the team in the World Cup.”

Thompson said he would not pass up the opportunity to see action in the World Cup as the country hosts the tournament for the first time since 1978.

“I’ll go all out for this – for sure, all of us will – because we’ll never know when this will happen again, to play in the World Cup on our home court,” he said.

Thompson will be relied on for his do-it-all play as Gilas Pilipinas opens the World Cup against Dominican Republic on Friday, August 25, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan. – Rappler.com