MAIN MAN. Veteran guard Almond Vosotros does it all for Gilas Pilipinas 3x3.

New Zealand bullies its way to the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup finals at the expense of Gilas Pilipinas' gold medal pursuit at the continental tournament

MANILA, Philippines – New Zealand dashed Gilas Pilipinas Men’s gold medal dream hopes at the 2022 FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup after a dominant 21-13 beatdown in Singapore on Sunday, July 10.

Nikau McCullough sparked the Kiwis’ breakaway with 8 points off a 3-of-6 barrage from two-point range, highlighted by a rainbow deuce that heralded doom with 6:34 still left for the 11-5 gap.

Jayden Bezzant, Dominique Kelman-Poto, and Zach Easthope then took turns bullying the smaller Filipinos in the post to keep comfortable distance until the endgame.

One last McCullough free throw off a Joseph Eriobu unsportsmanlike foul then sealed the deal with 3:40 remaining, and formally booted Gilas down to the third place game later in the day at 7:45 pm.

Veteran sniper Almond Vosotros led the offense anew with 8 points off a 2-of-6 deuce clip as no one else scored more than 2.

He was coming fresh off another 8-point outing – capped by a stunning game-winning deuce – over top-seeded Mongolia in a nail-biting 21-20 escape in their knockout quarterfinal match. – Rappler.com