Sherwin Concepcion: Gilas Pilipinas call-up ‘like a dream’

MARKSMAN. Sherwin Concepcion receives a call-up from Gilas Pilipinas after impressing for UST in the UAAP.

The addition of Sherwin Concepcion gives Gilas Pilipinas a boost on the shooting department as it gears up for the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers and FIBA Asia Cup

BATANGAS, Philippines – Like a dream.

That is how Sherwin Concepcion described getting a Gilas Pilipinas call-up as one of the newcomers added to the national team pool in preparation for the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers and FIBA Asia Cup.

Concepcion is the first UST player to earn a spot in the national team pool in a long while after former Growling Tigers stars Kevin Ferrer and Ed Daquioag made it as Gilas Pilipinas cadets.

“I did not expect this at all. It feels like a dream,” Concepcion said in Filipino in between games in the UAAP 3×3 basketball tournament at the Calatagan South Beach in Batangas on Friday, June 3.

Concepcion proved to be one of the few bright spots for a UST side that finished the 5-on-5 tournament at seventh place with a 3-11 record.

The sweet-shooting forward averaged 10.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 14 games and showcased his stroke from long range by erupting for 6 three-pointers in a win over UE last March.

His addition is seen to address Gilas Pilipinas’ lack of shooters, which got exploited when it failed to capture a 14th straight gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam.

In the virtual gold medal match against Indonesia, the Philippines sank just 3 of its 16 three-point attempts for a paltry 19% clip.

“A lot of players want to be here so I will give my best. I will do everything that the coaching staff wants me to do,” Concepcion said.

"I want to help and represent the country."