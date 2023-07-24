Still no Kai Sotto in Gilas Pilipinas practice: ‘Let’s just wait’

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Kai Sotto has yet to train with Gilas Pilipinas with only a month to go before the FIBA World Cup tips off on August 25

MANILA, Philippines – The waiting game for Kai Sotto to join Gilas Pilipinas’ buildup for the FIBA World Cup continues.

Sotto has yet to train with the national team as he failed to show up in practice at the Meralco Gym in Pasig on Monday, July 24 – a month to go before the August 25 opening of the World Cup.

Head coach Chot Reyes said on Friday, July 21, that he “fully” expected Sotto to come on Monday, but the 7-foot-3 big man was once again missing in action.

“I’ve always said, he’ll be here when he’ll be here,” Reyes told reporters.

Sotto on Thursday watched Gilas Pilipinas’ tuneup game against the Ateneo Blue Eagles following his arrival in the country a day prior.

It was also last Thursday when Sotto underwent MRI to have his back checked after it bothered him during his NBA Summer League stint with the Orlando Magic.

Reyes, though, said he has no idea about the results of the MRI.

“Let’s just wait for Kai. He’ll be here when he’ll be here,” said Reyes.

With a month left, Gilas Pilipinas will take its World Cup preparations up a notch by competing in a pocket tournament in China in the first week of August.

There, the Philippines will face fellow Asian squads Iran and Lebanon – teams that are also bound for the World Cup – and African side Senegal.

“We’re working hard. We can only do what’s within our hands. We’re just focusing on that right now,” said Reyes. – Rappler.com