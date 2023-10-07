Baldwin lauds former Ateneo ward Kouame after golden Asian Games romp

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

CHAMPS. Ange Kouame (right) celebrates winning the Asian Games basketball gold with June Mar Fajardo.

Ange Kouame delivers his best game during the Asian Games finale, and Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin credits not only his former star’s double-double finish, but also the intangible ‘that doesn’t show up’

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin praised his former ward Ange Kouame for holding his own in Gilas Pilipinas’ gold-medal romp at the expense of Jordan in the 19th Asian Games men’s basketball tournament final in Hangzhou, China.

Baldwin, who also coached the Philippine team in two separate stints from 2015-2016 and 2020-2021, lauded Kouame’s best game where the 6-foot-11 center dropped 14 points on 5-of-6 shooting, adding 11 rebounds and 5 steals in the title match.

But beyond the numbers, he highlighted Kouame’s defensive effort on Jordan stalwart Ahmad Al Dwairi.

“That doesn’t show up on [the stat sheet] – Ange Kouame getting the minutes that he got and controlling the paint against Al Dwairi,” said Baldwin, noting he’s familiar with the 6-foot-11 Jordanian center.

“I’ve known him since he was a 17-year-old kid when I was coaching Jordan,” Baldwin said of Al Dwairi.

“He’s a hell of a basketball player. And he didn’t like Ange being out there.”

Kouame blossomed under the tutelage of Baldwin at Ateneo, winning three UAAP championships and the Season 84 Most Valuable Player award.

During his final championship series, Kouame averaged 17.7 points on 50% shooting on top of 11 rebounds and 3 blocks per game, and even on a bum knee, bagged the Finals MVP.

Baldwin also tipped his hat to the defensive schemes of head coach Tim Cone, who finally won gold after settling for a bronze in the 1998 Asiad.

“That game is all about toughness, defense. Tim Cone did an outstanding job manipulating that lineup,” said Baldwin.

“Just so happy for the team. It’s not up to me to analyze that, I just admire the defense as a coach,” he added.

“And I’m very happy for Tim and the staff and all the players, and obviously, very happy for the Filipino public.”

Gilas held the eventual silver medalists to a lowly 26% shooting clip from the field, including a woeful 22% display from downtown.

A myriad of defenders was thrown to Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Jordan’s naturalized player, with Chris Newsome bearing the brunt.

Having faced the former NBA player in the PBA during the recent 2023 Governors’ Cup, the Gilas defense held Hollis-Jefferson to 8-of-29 field goals. — Rappler.com