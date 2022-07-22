Despite growing clamor for coaching change, Tab not expecting Gilas return

DOWNWARD SPIRAL. Gilas Pilipinas has struggled to compete since the departure of Tab Baldwin.

Filipinos fans have made it known they want Tab Baldwin back at the helm after Gilas Pilipinas' dismal showing in the past months

MANILA, Philippines – Tab Baldwin admitted he does not expect a Gilas Pilipinas callback despite the growing clamor for his reinstatement as national team head coach.

Filipino hoops fans have made it known they want the American-Kiwi tactician back at the helm after the Philippines’ dismal showing in the past months.

Gilas fell short of a 14th straight gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam in May and settled for a ninth-place finish in the FIBA Asia Cup – its worst in 15 years – in Indonesia this July.

“I don’t speculate. If that happens, it happens. That bridge will be something that I will look at if and when that happens,” Baldwin told YYC Athletes on YouTube when asked if he will consider coaching the national team again.

“But I’m not waiting for that, I’m not expecting that.”

The 64-year-old tactician led the national team to a sweep of its group in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, where the Philippines beat longtime tormentor Korea twice.

A few weeks after, the same young Gilas crew mentored by Baldwin kept in step with world-class teams Serbia and Dominican Republic in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

But the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) announced earlier this year that Baldwin “stepped down” from his post, with Chot Reyes taking over the coaching reins.

“I would never go in depth into those issues that arose. They were hurtful, they were difficult to handle. But I pride myself on being professional,” Baldwin said.

Lasting love

Even as fans continue to express their displeasure with what has happened to the national team, Baldwin said setbacks are inevitable.

“The Gilas program is and always was going through some tough times building up to the World Cup and they are experiencing some tough times,” Baldwin said.

“People have got to get behind. They got to love this time with a passion. I’m not part of it now but I love it with a passion.”

Despite everything that unfolded, Baldwin said Gilas is a “very precious” part of his coaching career.

“I love the Gilas program. I came to the Philippines to be a part of the Gilas program. I’ve been in the Philippines, going into my ninth year now. Seven of those years, I’ve been a part of the Gilas program,” Baldwin said.

“It really is the core reason that I came to the Philippines and I’ve enjoyed every moment of it with them.”

For now, Baldwin has his attention focused on leading the Ateneo Blue Eagles back to the UAAP summit after they fell short of a four-peat in Season 84.

“You don’t always get what you want in life,” Baldwin said. “I consider myself extremely fortunate to be at Ateneo and to have the opportunities I have at Ateneo.”

“The Gilas scenario and the Gilas situation is what it is.” – Rappler.com