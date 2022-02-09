Thirdy Ravena comes home from Japan, joins Gilas for FIBA window

Thirdy Ravena is now the third Japan B. League import to come home and don the Gilas Pilipinas colors once more

MANILA, Philippines – Japan B. League pioneer import Thirdy Ravena has answered the call of Gilas Pilipinas and is now back home to practice for the fast-approaching second window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asia qualifiers on February 24.

Gilas team manager Butch Antonio confirmed the development to Rappler as Ravena himself revealed on his Instagram stories that he is already at the Moro Lorenzo Sports Center in Ateneo, his alma mater.

The 24-year-old guard is now the third B. League import to come home and don the Gilas colors once more after Dwight Ramos of the Toyama Grouses and free agent Juan Gomez de Liaño, formerly of the Earthfriends Tokyo Z.

The B. League trio joins the remaining Gilas core of Ange Kouame, Will Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab, and Tzaddy Rangel. Meanwhile, TNT Tropang Giga stalwarts RR Pogoy, Troy Rosario, and Poy Erram are expected to be shoo-ins for the final lineup.

Newly reappointed Gilas head coach Chot Reyes recently said that while early practices have been “chaotic,” the results have still been promising.

However, the multi-titled tactician admitted that his squad is still lacking in point guard depth, and has considered inserting Kib Montalbo or even the aging Jayson Castro back in the mix.

While Ravena is not a full facilitator by any means, he has proven to be a great all-around player in his second season with the struggling San-En NeoPhoenix.

In 29 games so far this season, the three-time UAAP Finals MVP is averaging 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 0.9 steals in just 26 minutes per game.

Ravena’s involvement with Gilas now means he will miss his two-game rematch slate against his brother Kiefer and the Shiga Lakestars on February 26 and 27.

Kiefer, who has not played in the B. League since January 3 due to multiple COVID-related postponements, is certainly someone who fills the Gilas pool’s immediate needs.

But so far, there has been no word on whether or not he will also head back home for the FIBA window. – Rappler.com