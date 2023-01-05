Tickets go on sale as Gilas wraps up FIBA World Cup qualifiers at home

MANILA, Philippines – Fans who want to witness Gilas Pilipinas up close and personal in the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers better get their wallets ready.
Courtside seats are worth a fortune as the national team hosts Lebanon and Jordan on February 24 and 27, respectively, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.
Those eyeing to buy courtside VVIP tickets for the game at the 55,000-seater arena need to shell out P16,300.
Meanwhile, courtside VIP seats are priced P9,800.
But fans who are fine with watching from afar have to pay only P100 and P300 for seats in the general admission and upper box, respectively.
Other tickets prices are P2,500 for patron gold, P1,700 for patron silver, and P1,100 for patron bronze.
Although already qualified for the World Cup, Gilas wants a sweep of the sixth window in preparation for the global hoops showdown that the Philippines will co-host with Japan and Indonesia in August. – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.