Tickets go on sale as Gilas wraps up FIBA World Cup qualifiers at home

HOME TURF. Dwight Ramos is expected to lead Gilas Pilipinas' home stand in the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Courtside seats are worth a fortune as Gilas Pilipinas hosts Lebanon and Jordan at the Philippine Arena

MANILA, Philippines – Fans who want to witness Gilas Pilipinas up close and personal in the sixth and final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers better get their wallets ready.

Courtside seats are worth a fortune as the national team hosts Lebanon and Jordan on February 24 and 27, respectively, at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

Those eyeing to buy courtside VVIP tickets for the game at the 55,000-seater arena need to shell out P16,300.

Meanwhile, courtside VIP seats are priced P9,800.

But fans who are fine with watching from afar have to pay only P100 and P300 for seats in the general admission and upper box, respectively.

Other tickets prices are P2,500 for patron gold, P1,700 for patron silver, and P1,100 for patron bronze.

Support Gilas Pilipinas in the final window!



The Philippine men’s basketball team will be playing at home in the final window of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Asian Qualifiers this February, as they host Lebanon and Jordan at the Philippine Arena. pic.twitter.com/FmpywtY9OT — SBP (@officialSBPinc) January 5, 2023

Although already qualified for the World Cup, Gilas wants a sweep of the sixth window in preparation for the global hoops showdown that the Philippines will co-host with Japan and Indonesia in August. – Rappler.com