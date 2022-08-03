Tim Cone to join Gilas Pilipinas in next FIBA window, Ginebra players guaranteed in pool

RETURN. It has been nearly three years since a Ginebra player saw action for Gilas Pilipinas.

MANILA, Philippines – Tim Cone will soon reunite with Gilas Pilipinas.

National team Chot Reyes said the plan is to bring in Cone as part of his coaching staff in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers this August.

Reyes will meet with his coaching staff, including Cone, on Saturday, August 6, to determine the PBA players they will tap for the national team pool.

Players from non-finalist PBA teams have been made available for Gilas Pilipinas.

“We’ve had several discussions already with Tim, but this is the first time that he is going to actually sit down with the rest of the coaching staff to brainstorm and put that final pool together,” said Reyes on Wednesday.

As Cone comes on board, Barangay Ginebra players are also bound to join the national team following their quarterfinal exit in the PBA Philippine Cup.

“For sure,” Reyes said when asked if the Gin Kings will be included in the pool.

It has been nearly three years since a Ginebra player saw action for Gilas Pilipinas, when Cone guided the Philippines to a gold medal in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

During that golden SEA Games run, Cone brought in five of his Gin Kings players: Japeth Aguilar, Christian Standhardinger, Stanley Pringle, LA Tenorio, and Greg Slaughter.

Expected to crack the fourth window pool are Aguilar and reigning PBA MVP Scottie Thompson.

Gilas Pilipinas kicks off the fourth window with an away game against FIBA Asia Cup silver medalist Lebanon on August 25 before it hosts Saudi Arabia on August 29.

“We’re really going to do everything we can to find a way to beat Lebanon,” said Reyes. – Rappler.com