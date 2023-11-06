Cone as Gilas Pilipinas’ permanent coach? ‘No talk’ yet with SBP

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Tim Cone says he is set to meet with the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas to discuss the future of Gilas Pilipinas after its glorious title romp in the Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines – Tim Cone said there had been “no talk” whether he would stay on as Gilas Pilipinas’ head coach, but he’s set to meet with Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) president Al Panlilio to discuss the future of the national team.

It is still unknown who will call the shots for the Nationals after Cone steered the squad to the gold medal in the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in October on an interim basis.

“I did see Mr. Panlilio tonight, but he said he will contact me, and we will talk,” Cone said on Sunday, November 5, as he attended the opening of the 48th PBA season at the Araneta Coliseum. “It is not about the position but just about a general vision on how the program is going to move forward.”

“I think he just wants to get some of my ideas. But there has been no talk.”

Cone has installed himself as the favorite for the permanent coaching job, owing to his impressive body of work during the times he called the shots for the national team.

Leading the Philippines to its first men’s basketball crown in the Asian Games since 1962 further strengthened the case for Cone, who is also the winningest coach in PBA history with a record 25 championships.

But the 65-year-old mentor said much has to be considered when it comes to taking on a permanent role for Gilas Pilipinas as he shifts his focus on Barangay Ginebra in the PBA.

“There are so many things that go on in terms of how the vision is going to be done. And like I said, it was a simple answer for me to do the Asian Games. It was like, ‘I’m gonna do it from here to here.’ It was very finite,” said Cone.

“Now, it is very open-ended.”

“How are things going to work? Where are we going? If you’re going to be in a conference, then how are you gonna do the window?” added Cone. “Those need to be decided before you decide who is going to lead that team.”

Gilas Pilipinas returns to action in February for the opening window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, where it will face Hong Kong and Chinese Taipei. – Rappler.com