Cone optimistic of Thompson return for World Cup

Although ruled out of Gilas Pilipinas' tuneup in China, Scottie Thompson hopes to recover in time for the FIBA World Cup next month

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas lead assistant coach Tim Cone is optimistic guard Scottie Thompson can recover just in time for the 2023 FIBA World Cup next month.

Thompson, who suffered a metacarpal fracture on his right hand during Gilas’ Europe training camp in Kaunas, Lithaunia, previously told reporters that the injury is “healing faster.“

“He’s got a much more fuller range of motion on his hand now, so it seems like he’s always been a quick healer, [much like] with his history with Ginebra,” Cone, who is also Thompson’s PBA coach, said on Friday, July 21.

“We’re expecting him to heal probably more quickly than what the doctor thinks and we’re hoping to get him back, maybe a week or two, hopefully two weeks before the World Cup so he could have a couple of weeks to practice with Jordan (Clarkson) and Kai (Sotto), and of course the rest of the guys,” he added.

Cone, though, admitted that the reigning PBA Most Valuable Player won’t make it to Gilas’ next training camp in China early August.

If Thompson does heal in time, he’ll still be able to play in two tuneup games against Group D teams Montenegro, led by Chicago Bulls big Nikola Vučević, on August 20; and versus Mexico, led by former NBA player Jorge Gutierrez, on August 21 in Manila.

Cone said Thompson remains a key piece for Gilas, noting the playmaker’s familiarity with his teammates.

“We’re optimistic, but we’re not sure, but we’re gonna give it every chance we get… because he’s too valuable for what we do, his play is infectious for the rest of the team,” said the veteran coach.

“The energy he brings is uncommon among the team players so we need that energy that he brings, day in and day out to every practice, and of course, to every game.”

Thompson attended Gilas practice last July 18 in street clothes, maintaining his game-ready shape in case he gets the medical clearance.

Gilas, a co-host of the FIBA World Cup along with Indonesia and Japan, will hold the quadrennial affair from August 25 until September 10.

The Philippines is slotted in Group A along with Italy, Dominican Republic, and Angola, with the two best records advancing to the playoff round.

But the main goal, according to the team, is making the Paris Olympics next year by becoming the best Asian team in the World Cup.

Philippine basketball last reached the Olympics in 1972 in Munich, Germany. – Rappler.com