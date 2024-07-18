Cone says Brownlee ‘ages like fine wine’ as Gilas star remains a force

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

With the way Justin Brownlee has been playing, Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone is convinced the naturalized star will remain a national team fixture for the foreseeable future

MANILA, Philippines – The fact that Justin Brownlee, 36, is getting older is not lost on Gilas Pilipinas head coach Tim Cone.

Even the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is bracing for the future as it got the ball rolling on the naturalization of 28-year-old Bennie Boatwright.

But with the way Brownlee has been playing, Cone is convinced the resident Barangay Ginebra import will remain a national team fixture for the foreseeable future.

“I remember people coming up to me like three or four years ago saying, ‘You got to look for a replacement for Justin. He’s getting older.’ Three or four years later, he’s even better than he was three or four years ago,” said Cone.

“The guy ages like fine wine. It seems like the more experience he has, the more he learns.”

Continuing to resist Father Time, Brownlee put the Philippines on his back in its historic campaign in the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Riga, Latvia, leading the team in points (23), rebounds (8.3), and assists (6.3).

He finished with 26 points, 9 rebounds, and 9 assists in an 89-80 upset of sixth-ranked Latvia then netted 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists in a 96-94 loss to Georgia as the Philippines earned a spot in the semifinals.

Brownlee was so good that Brazil made him the focal point of its defense in their final four duel.

Pestered by the highly physical Brazilians, Brownlee got limited to 15 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists as the Filipinos’ magical OQT run came to an end in a 71-60 loss.

“Justin, as he plays at a different level, he just continues to raise his game. But Father Time catches up with all of us and it’s certainly catching up with me. I know that,” said Cone, who is 66.

“There’s going to be a time when we’re probably got to move on from Justin. I don’t see that anytime soon, though. Do you? The level he’s playing, why would we?”

Cone trusts Brownlee so much that he is bringing the beloved star back for an 11th tour of duty in the PBA even with opposing teams parading younger imports as the Gin Kings hope to return to their championship ways.

A three-time PBA Best Import, Brownlee looks to win his seventh title with Ginebra.

“I think it’ll be obvious for us at some point. He’ll know and we’ll know, but I don’t see that time happening anytime soon. He’s just playing at way too high of a level,” said Cone.

“He just keeps getting better.” – Rappler.com