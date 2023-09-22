Amid roster mix-up, Cone says Gilas played better than expected in lone Asian Games tune-up

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

DYNAMIC DUO. Justin Brownlee and June Mar Fajardo in action for Gilas Pilipinas in a tuneup game against the Changwon LG Sakers.

Gilas Pilipinas has yet to determine its final lineup, with the team still waiting on the Asian Games organizing committee whether Calvin Abueva, Terrence Romeo, Jason Perkins, and Mo Tautuaa are eligible to play

MANILA, Philippines – As much as Gilas Pilipinas coach Tim Cone wants to temper expectations, he cannot help but be impressed of how his wards performed in their lone tune-up for the Asian Games given the circumstances.

The Nationals hacked out an 86-81 win over Korean Basketball League club Changwon LG Sakers on Friday, September 22 – two days before they fly to Hangzhou, China for the quadrennial showpiece.

“Honestly, in my book, we played better than I thought we would. But that is a little scary because you do not judge it by one game,” said Cone.

“But the key is the players got a little belief with each other.”

Gilas Pilipinas has yet to finalize its lineup, with Calvin Abueva, Terrence Romeo, Jason Perkins, and Mo Tautuaa in danger of missing the Asian Games as they were not in the list of players submitted to the organizing committee.

This forced the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas to bring in CJ Perez, Arvin Tolentino, Kevin Alas, and Chris Ross as standby replacements.

Despite the roster mix-up, the Filipinos still showed flashes of brilliance against the Sakers, a KBL contender reinforced by former NBA player Dante Cunningham and Egyptian import Assem Marei.

Justin Brownlee finished with 19 points and 5 rebounds, June Mar Fajardo scored 16 points, Calvin Oftana posted 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Scottie Thompson chalked up 11 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Late additions Tolentino and Perez chimed in 9 and 8 points, respectively.

“They’re starting to believe a little bit in each other and maybe we can do something. Those four guys had three days of practice. They looked like a team out there,” said Cone.

“I really appreciate that. Moving the ball, getting each other open.”

More importantly, having Brownlee – a three-time PBA Best Import for Barangay Ginebra – on board gives Gilas Pilipinas a sense of comfort as it goes up against Group C foes Bahrain, Thailand, and Jordan.

“We have a great closer in Justin. We can always go to him. He is our closer and if we need buckets down the stretch, we know we can go to him,” said Cone.

Last winning a medal in 1998 when it bagged bronze, the Philippines opens its Asian Games campaign against Bahrain on Tuesday, September 26. – Rappler.com