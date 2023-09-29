Cone wary of Jordan as Gilas Pilipinas braces for Hollis-Jefferson in Asian Games

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MASTERMIND. Tim Cone calls the shots for Gilas Pilipinas in the 19th Asian Games.

Gilas Pilipinas shoots for a quarterfinal berth in the Asian Games against Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jordan

MANILA, Philippines – Tim Cone knows too well that beating a team bannered by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson entails a great deal of effort.

The former NBA veteran helped hand Cone his first loss in a PBA championship series in six years when he powered TNT past Barangay Ginebra for the Governors’ Cup crown last season.

Cone looks to get the last laugh this time as Gilas Pilipinas shoots for a quarterfinal berth in the Asian Games against Hollis-Jefferson and Jordan at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre in China on Saturday, September 30.

Both unbeaten after trouncing Bahrain and Thailand, the Philippines and Jordan dispute the top spot in Group C for a direct entry to the last eight.

“They’re going to be tough,” said Cone of the Jordanians after the Filipinos’ 87-72 victory over the Thais on Thursday.

“What can you say? They blew this team (Thailand) out by 37 points, and we only beat them by what, 15 or whatever? So if you look at it that way, we don’t have much of a chance.”

Hollis-Jefferson achieved so much in just his first stint in the PBA.

The lefty forward won his first-ever professional title as the Tropang Giga snapped the Gin Kings’ unbeaten finals streak with Justin Brownlee to capture their first Governors’ Cup crown.

Hollis-Jefferson also bested three-time winner Brownlee for the Best Import award.

A couple of months after his PBA exploits, Hollis-Jefferson agreed to be naturalized by Jordan and represented the country in the FIBA World Cup, where he put up 23.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals.

It is not just Hollis-Jefferson, though, who is expected to give the Philippines headaches as the likes of former EuroLeague veteran Ahmad Al-Dwairi and former NBA G League big man John Bohannon aim to deliver for Jordan.

But Cone said confidence is not a problem for his wards despite the daunting challenge.

“I think [if] you walk into our locker room when you talk to everyone of those guys, they think we can beat Jordan,” said Cone.

“We’re going to try to put a big performance together and go out and play Jordan.”

Gilas Pilipinas will lean on Brownlee for another solid performance as he averages 21 points, 12.5 rebounds, and 3.5 steals. – Rappler.com