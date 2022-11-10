Tough road games await Gilas Pilipinas

It will be interesting to see how coach Chot Reyes, a known advocate of small ball basketball, will work with a rare Gilas Pilipinas squad that has no one standing below 6 feet

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas will be parading a tall and athletic roster as it embarks on a two-game mission in enemy territory at the resumption of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Coach Chot Reyes will be hoping what they do not lack in size will make up for what has become a perennial concern for the national team – the lack of preparation.

It will be interesting to see how Reyes, a known advocate of small ball basketball, will work with a lineup that has nine players – Kai Sotto, Angelo Kouame, Japeth Aguilar, Poy Erram, Jamie Malonzo, Kevin Quiambao, Calvin Oftana, Ray Parks, and Dwight Ramos – standing 6-foot-4 and above.

This is one of the rare Gilas Pilipinas squads that has no one standing below 6 feet, with the shortest being 6-foot-2 CJ Perez, 6-foot-1 Scottie Thompson, and 6-foot-1 Roger Pogoy.

Gilas will troop to the court of the Prince Hamzah Hall in Amman to take on Jordan on Friday, November 11 at 12 am, Manila time.

Jordan, which has a 3-3 record, is expected to go all-out for a win against the Filipinos since the host team will be facing a tougher New Zealand in their next game on November 13 also at the Prince Hamzah Hall.

Mentored by former national team captain Wesam Al-Sous, the Jordanians certainly have the materials to fend off the visitors from the Philippines.

Leading the charge for Al-Sous will be 6-foot-4 naturalized shooting guard Dar Tucker who has been playing for Jordan since 2016. Tucker is a prolific scorer who was the NBA G League Most Improved Player and Slam Dunk champion in 2011 and the MVP of the Argentine league in 2017.

The presence of Sotto, Kouame, Aguilar, Erram, and Quiambao does not guarantee Gilas the edge in the battle in the low block.

Jordan has its own formidable frontline led by 7-foot Turkish-Jordanian Ahmet Duverioglu who was part of the powerhouse Fenerbahce squad that won the Euroleague in 2017 and the Turkish league in 2017, 2018, and 2022. He signed with a new squad, Bursaspor, for the 2022-2023 Turkish League season.

Joining Duverioglu in manning the interior will be 6-foot-11 rough houser Mohammad Hussein, 6-foot-7 Yousef Abuwazaneh, and 6-foot-9 Caden Alnajdawi. The 38-year-old 6-coot-9 forward Zaid Abbas, who initially stated he has retired from national team duties, will be providing the veteran leadership for coach Al-Sous.

What makes the Jordanians a dangerous team is that it possesses both inside and outside firepower, that when in sync, can be a nightmare for opposing teams. Asian power Lebanon, which has defeated Gilas Pilipinas twice this year, was witness to this when it was defeated by Jordan, 74-63, in the FIBA February window.

Providing the artillery from the wings and long range for Jordan will be a trio of former US NCAA Division II products – 6-foot-3 Hashem Abbas, the younger brother of Zaid, who averaged double figures for the Bridgeport Purple Knights; 6-foot-3 Sami Bzai who as a senior was the second leading scorer of the Southeastern Oklahoma State University; and Canadian-Jordanian Freddy Ibrahim who played four years for the University of Tampa Spartans.

The other members of the Jordanian side are 6-foot-3 Ashraf Almendi, 6-foot-5 Ahmad Alhamarsheh, and 6-foot-1 back-up point guard Malek Kanaan.

After the Jordan game, Gilas Pilipinas will them head on to Jeddah to take on Saudi Arabia which appears to be retooling under a new European coach.

In their last game, Gilas Pilipinas blasted the Saudis, 84-46. But this was with Jordan Clarkson donning the Philippine jersey in front of the home crowd at the MOA Arena.

In that game, no player from Saudi scored in double figures. Their leading scorers were 6-foot-5 power forward Musad Tariq Kadi, shooting guard Khalid Abdel Gabar, and 6-foot-4 small forward Mathna Almarwani who all put up 9 points apiece, and Mohammed Almarwani who chipped in 8 points to go along with 8 rebounds. All four will be back for Dutch head coach Johan Roijakkers.

Roijakkers brings with him an impressive resume which includes head coaching stints in the Italian league first division and in the German Bundesliga. He has also served as an assistant coach for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in the NBA G League.

The Dutch mentor has already started infusing the Saudi team with some fresh blood as he brought in young newcomers – 23-year-old 6-foot shooting guard Mohammad Saleh, 19-year-old 6-foot-4 point guard Hazim Aljohar, and 20-year-old 5-foot-8 point guard Abdulmalik Ashoor.

Although Gilas Pilipinas will be the heavy favorites when they take on Saudi Arabia on Monday, November 14, at 12 am Manila time, it is worth noting that the Saudis have the tendency to punch above their weight when playing in front of their fans at the King Abdullah Sports City.

In the FIBA window on November 2021, the team upset the visiting Jordanians, 72-64. Against the powerhouse Lebanese last February, the Saudis kept in step for most of the game before the Cedars pulled away to beat the host squad, 81-68.

Reyes will need nothing less than two victories to restore some semblance of order for the Gilas squad which has not picked up any notable victories thus far in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

In fact, the only teams the nationals have beaten since Reyes took over the coaching helm were India and Saudi Arabia which are not considered among the stronger teams in the region.

Winning two road games will be a big boost to a Gilas squad that seeks to regain respectability in the eyes of the Filipino fans. – Rappler.com