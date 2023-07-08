Fajardo dominates as Gilas Pilipinas wraps up Europe camp with romp of Lithuanian squad

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TEAM. Gilas Pilipinas gears up for the FIBA World Cup by playing a bunch of tuneup games in Europe.

June Mar Fajardo shines in a blowout of a young Lithuanian team set to compete in the Universiade as Gilas Pilipinas ends it European trip with a 3-3 record

MANILA, Philippines – June Mar Fajardo saved the best for last as Gilas Pilipinas concluded its training camp in Europe with its most dominant win.

The six-time PBA MVP churned out a game-high 28 points on top of 4 rebounds and 2 steals to steer the Philippines to a 125-102 romp on Saturday, July 8, against a team that will represent Lithuania in the Universiade in Kaunas.

Back from a knee injury that sidelined him for months, Fajardo shot 7-of-9 from the field and made all but one of his 15 free throws as the Filipinos ended their European trip for their FIBA World Cup buildup with a 3-3 record.

The Philippines lost its first two tuneup games against host Estonia and Finland before it traveled to Kaunas, where it won back-to-back games against the Ukraine Under-20 squad and fell to a Lithuanian selection team.

Five more players scored in double figures as Gilas Pilipinas banked on a big third quarter to turn back the Lithuanian Universiade crew that held a slim 63-61 halftime lead.

Justin Brownlee took over in that crucial stretch, scattering 11 of his 24 points in the third period where the Filipinos outscored the young Lithuanians 37-10 to mount a commanding 98-73 advantage en route to the 23-point victory.

Brownlee also finished with 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks.

Kiefer Ravena delivered 18 points and 6 rebounds as he and Fajardo kept the Philippines afloat in the first half before its third-quarter explosion.

Fajardo and Ravena accounted for more than half of Gilas Pilipinas’ first-half output after scoring 18 and 14 points, respectively, by halftime.

CJ Perez chimed in 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists, Rhenz Abando put up 12 points, and Jamie Malonzo added 11 points and 9 rebounds.

Gilas Pilipinas played with only 10 men as Scottie Thompson, Dwight Ramos, and AJ Edu sat out.

Arnas Berucka topscored for the Lithuanians with 15 points, while Dominykas Stenionis and Ernestas Sederevicius tallied 14 points each in the loss.

The Scores

Philippines 125 – Fajardo 28, Brownlee 24, K. Ravena 18, Perez 14, Abando 12, Malonzo 11, Kouame 7, T. Ravena 6, Aguilar 5, Newsome 0.

Lithuania 102 – Berucka 15, Stenionis 14, Sederevicius 14, Valinskas 9, Jarumbauskas 9, Daunys 8, Giedraitis 8, Baslyk 6, Zdanavicius 6, Mineikis 5, Kozys 4, Zemaitis 3, Keliacius 1, Romancenko 0.

Quarters: 28-30, 61-34, 98-73, 125-102.

