LIVE UPDATES: 31st SEA Games men’s basketball – Philippines vs Cambodia

Gilas Pilipinas looks to deliver a statement game against Cambodia after narrowly escaping Thailand in its SEA Games opener

MANILA, Philippines – When Gilas Pilipinas takes on Cambodia on Tuesday, May 17, expect the Filipinos to come up with a much-better showing and deliver a statement game at the Thanh Tri District Sporting Hall in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The Filipinos narrowly escaped Thailand, 76-73, in the first game of their title-retention bid in the Southeast Asian Games on Monday, May 16.

June Mar Fajardo propelled Gilas to the hard-earned victory with a double-double of 28 points and 12 rebounds, while Thirdy Ravena backstopped the six-time PBA MVP with 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Look for Fajardo, Ravena, and the rest of the star-studded Gilas squad to dominate the Cambodians, who are coming off a 32-point loss to Vietnam, from start to finish in what is expected to be a walk in the park for the Philippines.

Game time is 6 pm.

– Rappler.com