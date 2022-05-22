LIVE UPDATES: 31st SEA Games men’s basketball – Philippines vs Indonesia

Gilas Pilipinas takes the weight of Filipinos' expectations to one final game against Indonesia as it goes for a 14th straight SEA Games gold

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas’ quest for a 14th straight Southeast Asian Games gold medal in men’s basketball makes one final stop on Sunday, May 22, as the star-studded Filipino side takes on fellow unbeaten squad Indonesia.

Apart from its opening three-point win against Thailand, Gilas was simply untouchable on its way to a 5-0 record as it walloped Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia by an average of 47.5 points. That dominant stretch is expected to continue on Sunday, 4 pm, Manila time, as the Filipinos are essentially just fighting the weight of expectations.

Expect yet another dose of balanced showings from Gilas, led by six-time PBA MVP June Mar Fajardo, high-flying prospect LeBron Lopez, and Japan B. League star imports Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena. No Filipino is even averaging more than 20 minutes a game.

On the other end, national team star Brandon Jawato and teenage sensation Derrick Xzavierro will have their hands full as Indonesia attempts to stage a monumental upset over the undisputed hardcourt kings of Southeast Asia.

Will Indonesia make the gold-medal game a true competition or will the Philippines just take a 40-minute cruise to another coronation?

– Rappler.com