LIVE UPDATES: 31st SEA Games men’s basketball – Philippines vs Vietnam

Gilas Pilipinas looks to capture its fourth straight win in as many days as it collides with the host Vietnam in the 31st Southeast Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas continues its quest for a 14th straight gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games when it collides with the host Vietnam on Thursday, May 19 at the Thanh Tri District Sporting Hall in Hanoi.

After barely surviving Thailand in their SEA Games opener, the Filipinos have now won two consecutive blowout games, destroying Cambodia by 68 points and handing Singapore a 51-point beatdown.

However, despite coming off those two confidence-boosting victories, the Filipinos must avoid complacency as they are also facing an undefeated Vietnam squad, who are enjoying a 2-0 record on their home soil.

Look for the usual suspects June Mar Fajardo, Roger Pogoy, Matthew Wright, and brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena to deliver for Gilas, which is shooting for its fourth straight win in as many days, in this highly-anticipated showdown.

On the other side, expect high-scoring guard Christian Juzang to show the way anew for Vietnam as he is currently averaging 26.5 points in two outings.

Game time is 8 pm.

