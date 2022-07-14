LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs India – FIBA Asia Cup 2022

Starting its FIBA Asia Cup campaign with a tough loss to Lebanon, Gilas Pilipinas needs to reassert its mastery over India in order to bolster its chances of reaching the knockout stages

MANILA, Philippines – Coming off a loss to Lebanon, Gilas Pilipinas faces a must-win situation in just its second game in the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia as it tangles with India on Friday, July 15.

Given its history of losses against its last group stage foe New Zealand, the Philippines needs to beat India in order to bolster its chances of reaching the knockout stages.

Only the top squad from the four-team Group D will advance directly to the last eight, with the next two best squads moving on to the qualification to the quarterfinals.

The Tall Blacks and the Cedars have the inside track for the outright quarterfinals berth with identical 1-0 cards, while the Filipinos and the Indians share last place with 0-1 slates.

“Our championship game is our next game against India and we have to prepare mentally, physically for another grind-out game,” said national team veteran Kiefer Ravena.

The odds are stacked in favor of the Philippines as it crushed India by an average of 20 points in its two encounters in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers this year.

Dwight Ramos showed the way for the Philippines in both routs, averaging 19 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.5 steals.

But even as Ramos is sidelined due to shin splints, other players have shown they can rise to the occasion without one of Gilas Pilipinas’ best players.

SJ Belangel topscored against Lebanon with 17 points, while Carl Tamayo and Ray Parks finished with 15 points apiece.

“We played against India but I think it is a different team right now that they sent here in the FIBA Asia Cup. We have to be really tough and mentally prepared coming into that game,” Ravena said.

Game time is 4 pm.

