LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Japan – FIBA Asia Cup 2022

Gilas Pilipinas shoots for a quarterfinals berth in the FIBA Asia Cup when it faces deadly Japan in a knockout playoff

MANILA, Philippines – It is now do-or-die for Gilas Pilipinas as it tries to accomplish its goal of a top-eight finish in the FIBA Asia Cup.

The Philippines shoots for a quarterfinals berth when it faces deadly Japan in a knockout playoff at the Astora Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, July 19.

In recent years, the Filipinos have repeatedly asserted their mastery over the Akatsuki Five.

But Japan – reinforced by NBA player Yuta Watanabe and naturalized player Luke Evans – is no longer a pushover as it ended the Asia Cup group stage with a 2-1 record, losing only to Iran.

Japan leads the Asia Cup in average points (97.7), assists (24.7), and steals (12.3).

But arguably the strongest suit of the Akatsuki Five is their three-point shooting as they average 16.7 triples, which also ranks No. 1 in the tournament.

Familiarity will be key for the Filipinos in stifling the Japanese, with several of their players seeing action in the Japan B. League.

Ray Parks is teammates with Tenketsu Harimoto and Yutaroh Suda for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, while Kiefer Ravena (Shiga Lakestars) and Thirdy Ravena (San-En NeoPhoenix) have played against the rest of the Japanese squad.

The three are also Gilas Pilipinas’ top performers.

Parks averages 12.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.3 steals, Thirdy norms 11.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 1.7 steals, while Kiefer churns out 8.3 points, 3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds.

Tip-off time has yet to be announced.

– Rappler.com