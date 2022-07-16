Gilas Pilipinas
FIBA Asia Cup

LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs New Zealand – FIBA Asia Cup 2022

Delfin Dioquino
FIBA

Gilas Pilipinas shoots for a breakthrough win against New Zealand and a chance for a less dangerous foe in the knockout stage of the FIBA Asia Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Will third time be the charm for Gilas Pilipinas?

The Philippines shoots for a breakthrough win against New Zealand and a chance for a less dangerous foe in the knockout stage of the FIBA Asia Cup when they lock horns on Sunday, July 17.

Clobbered twice by the Tall Blacks in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers this year, the Filipinos seek redemption as they look to land at second place in Group D.

New Zealand and the Philippines are tied with 1-1 cards, with the winner likely to finish second in Group D and face the third seed in Group C, which will either be Kazakhstan or Syria, in the qualification to the quarterfinals.

The loser, on the other hand, will wind up at third and will tangle with the Group C second seed, which will either be Japan or Iran.

Barring an upset from winless India (0-2), Lebanon (2-0) is expected to top Group D and clinch the outright quarterfinal berth.

Momentum is on the side of the Philippines after crushing India by 42 points, while New Zealand suffered a shocking 14-point loss to Lebanon.

“We know that New Zealand is a very strong team. But the one thing that we cannot take away from these players is the fight in them,” said Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes.

“They have a deep level of fight in our hearts.”

Game time is 9 pm.

