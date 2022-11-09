LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs Jordan – FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2022

A tough challenge awaits Gilas Pilipinas in Jordan as they kick off the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers

MANILA, Philippines – Gilas Pilipinas aims to accomplish what it has not done in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers as it faces Jordan: win on the road.

A tough Jordanian challenge awaits the Filipinos in Amman when the two teams lock horns to kick off the fifth window at the Prince Hamzah Sports Hall on Thursday, November 10 (Friday, November 11, Manila time).

The Philippines has not won an away game in the Asian Qualifiers, losing to New Zealand in the first round and to Lebanon in the second round.

But the national squad gets a chance to end that road dry spell as it parades a mix of young standouts and battle-tested veterans in its pool.

Taking a break from the National Basketball League, Kai Sotto reinforces the team that is bannered by PBA stars Japeth Aguilar and Scottie Thompson and Japan B. League standouts Dwight Ramos and Thirdy Ravena.

Gilas Pilipinas also tapped the services of CJ Perez, who last donned the national colors almost two years ago, and naturalized big man Angelo Kouame, who returns to national team duty for the first time since the opening window.

The Philippines and Jordan are tied in Group E with identical 3-3 slates, but the hosts are stronger than what their record shows.

Led by Dar Tucker and Ahmad Al Dwairi, Jordan reached the semifinals of the recent FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia and almost barged into the championship game if not for its one-point loss to Lebanon in their final four match.

Game time is 12 am on Friday.

– Rappler.com