LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs New Zealand – FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2022

MANILA, Philippines – Now comes the real test.

Gilas Pilipinas looks to sweep its FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers home stand as it goes up against New Zealand at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, February 27.

It will not be a walk in the park though.

While the Philippines is coming off a rousing 22-point win over India in its Asian Qualifiers opener, the Kiwis gave the Indians a worse beating with a 55-point rout.

New Zealand brought in a team full of established players for this February window, among them Tom Vodanovich, Rob Loe, and Dion Prewster.

Vodanovich, a former MVP in the New Zealand National Basketball League (NBL), led the Kiwis against India with 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Loe put up 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 6 assists, while Prewster, the reigning New Zealand NBL MVP, churned out all-around numbers of 6 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.

For the Philippines’ side, it will be the duo of Dwight Ramos and Kiefer Ravena, who showed the way against India with 17 and 15 points, respectively, who are once again expected take up the cudgels.

Game time is 7 pm.

