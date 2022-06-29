LIVE UPDATES: Philippines vs New Zealand – FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers 2022

Handed a 25-point beating the last time it met New Zealand, Gilas Pilipinas seeks redemption on the road behind a retooled lineup of young players

MANILA, Philippines – A daunting task awaits Gilas Pilipinas as it visits New Zealand to kick off the third window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Thursday, June 30.

Handed a 25-point beating the last time they met the Kiwis, the Filipinos seek redemption on the road behind a retooled lineup of young players and coached by Nenad Vucinic.

Although fielding an undermanned roster composed of only 11 players, this young Gilas crew has proven to be tougher beyond its years after pushing a full-force Korea squad to the limit in their two friendly games this June.

Led by mainstays Kiefer Ravena and Dwight Ramos, the Philippines lost by an average of only 4 points against a Korea side featuring naturalized player Ricardo Ratliffe and Korean Basketball League (KBL) MVP Choi Jun-yong.

But Vucinic, a former New Zealand head coach, knows the Kiwi team is a different beast, especially as the Filipinos still miss the services of naturalized big man Angelo Kouame.

Kouame continues to recuperate from a knee injury that also sidelined him against Korea.

“It is going to be a very difficult task obviously going to New Zealand with a limited number of big players but we intend to play hard and hopefully play well,” said Vucinic.

Newcomers Rhenz Abando and Kevin Quiambao will be relied on in their official Gilas debut, while KBL-bound guards SJ Belangel and RJ Abarrientos are expected to provide a steadying presence.

Carl Tamayo, William Navarro, Francis “LeBron” Lopez, Dave Ildefonso, and Geo Chiu complete the 11-man roster.

New Zealand sits atop Group A with a perfect 3-0 card, while the Philippines trails at second place with a 1-1 slate.

Game time is 3:30 pm (Manila time).

