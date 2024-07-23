Gilas Pilipinas Women hope to ride rise of WNBA popularity

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Gilas Pilipinas Women hope to benefit from the rising popularity of the WNBA, which recently saw the entry of prized rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese

MANILA, Philippines – With the phenomenal rise in popularity of women’s basketball in the United States, key figures of the sport in the Philippines hope to experience the same boost.

Gilas Pilipinas head coach Pat Aquino is adamant that women ballers in the nation ride on the wave of momentum by constantly lifting their brand of basketball to new heights.

“[Players] have to show up every time. You have to play the game itself,” Aquino told reporters during the viewing of the WNBA All-Star Game in Pasig City.

“I think we have the talent and it’s just a matter of looking forward of having them in a big environment, and we need the help of media to foster this kind of environment to have more basketball for the women’s program,” he added.

Gilas Women is experiencing a period of sustained success, as both the seniors and girls’ teams have secured a spot in the FIBA Asia Division A.

The Under-18 program is currently on a seven-game win streak after sweeping the SEABA qualifiers, and the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup Division B tournament, where the team consistently dumped its opponents.

Moreover, several talents from the team were included in the main squad during its recent foray in the William Jones Cup in Taipei, Taiwan.

“Now with the youth program having to have that kind of experience, we’re having more members in the pool, and eventually they’ll be the next generation of Gilas players,” remarked Aquino.

“They’re the future of women’s basketball.”

Living her ‘dream’ for women’s basketball

Jack Animam, who is currently playing for the Ringwood Hawks in Australian NBL 1 South, is elated that the premier basketball league on earth is now being shown consistently in the country through TAPDMV.

Most members of the team, along with fans and members of the media were present during the television network’s watch party, co-organized with NBA Philippines at Buffalo Wild Wings in Estancia.

The All-Star Game, which pitted a WNBA selection against Team USA, saw the former win in an entertaining contest, 117-109.

All-Star MVP Arike Ogunbowale set a new league record for most points in the exhibition contest, firing 34 points, all in the second half.

The team also featured prized rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, while A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, and Diana Taurasi led the way for the Paris Olympics-bound squad.

“Women’s basketball is slowly rising in the Philippines, I mean, look at the national team, from the seniors team where you know we really have to work our way up. And we already have youth teams, the U16, U18, all of them are in Division A,” said the former UAAP MVP.

“Looking back, I wish I was already playing then. I ask myself like what was I doing when I was at their age? And looking at them, like they’re just 13 years old, and they can do so many things already,” she added.

Up next for Gilas Women is the inaugural FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2026 Pre-Qualifying Tournament in Rwanda from August 19 to 25. – Rappler.com