Sure SEA Games gold for PH as Biado, Chua tangle in 9-ball finals

PARTNERS. Carlo Biado (right) and Johann Chua teamed up in the 2019 SEA Games to clinch bronze in the men's nine-ball doubles.

Carlo Biado and Johann Chua both beat their Singaporean foes to advance to the gold medal match of men's nine-ball singles

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is guaranteed of at least one billiards gold in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam as Carlo Biado and Johann Chua set up an all-Filipino title showdown for the men’s nine-ball singles.

Biado and Chua both toppled their Singaporean foes in the semifinals on Tuesday, May 17, at the Ha Dong District Sporting Hall in Hanoi to advance to the gold medal match.

Chua crushed Toh Lian Han, 9-3, while Biado edged Aloysius Yapp, 9-7, as the Philippines qualified for the finals of three billiards and snooker events so far.

Yapp and Biado are no strangers to each other, with the Filipino also beating the Singaporean to capture the US Open Pool Championship in September last year.

Biado eyes a third SEA Games gold as he looks to reclaim the nine-ball title he won in the 2017 edition.

Meanwhile, Chua seeks a maiden SEA Games gold after qualifying for a billiards finals for the first time.

Chua bagged bronze in men’s nine-ball singles in 2017 and teamed up with Biado for another bronze in men’s nine-ball doubles in 2019. – Rappler.com