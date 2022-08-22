Princess Superal rules Simone Asia Pacific Cup as PH comes in 2nd overall

Filipina golfer Princess Superal wins the Simone Asia Pacific Cup 2022 in Jakarta for a P5.6 million prize as she and Pauline del Rosario also help the Philippines place 2nd in team play

MANILA, Philippines – Filipina golfer Princess Mary Superal cruised to her first international golf title after ruling the Simone Asia Pacific Cup 2022 at Jakarta, Indonesia, last Sunday, August 20.

With a rousing 5-under-par 67 in her last round for a 12-under 204 total, the 25-year-old bested some of the world’s best young golfers for not only her first title, but also a huge $100,000 (P5.6 million) purse

Superal stood tallest in the 40-player field finishing three shots ahead of former US Women’s Open winner So Yeon Ryu of South Korea and a four strokes better than world No. 4 Lydia Ko of New Zealand.

“It’s pretty special to me because this is my first international win as a professional,” Superal told the South China Morning Post.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment to arrive. I’m very happy.”

Superal’s stellar showing also helped the Philippines place second behind Korea in the team event, where 20 two-player teams competed for a $250,000 prize.

Ko and Bo Mee Lee’s 11-under-par total was four shots above Superal and her partner Pauline del Rosario.

New Zealand, represented by Ko and Momoka Kobori, came in third with a 5-under-par.

“To be able to play with the world’s top golfers, obviously I did feel nervous but happy at the same time,” Superal continued. “It’s the first time I had this chance and I will cherish it.” – Rappler.com