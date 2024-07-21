Redemption run: Rianne Malixi rules US Girls’ Junior Championship in record fashion

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Rianne Malixi redeems herself from a stinging runner-up finish in the US Girls' Junior Championship last year as the 17-year-old becomes the second golfer representing the Philippines to rule the event

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi refused to be on the receiving end of another heartbreak.

The Filipina ruled the US Girls’ Junior Championship a year after settling for runner-up, toppling Asterisk Talley in the final at the El Caballero Country Club in Los Angeles on Saturday, July 20 (Sunday, July 21, Manila time).

Prepared for her big moment, Malixi won in record fashion, with her 8-and-7 triumph over the American being the biggest winning margin in tournament history.

Malixi, 17, redeemed herself from a stinging one-hole loss to Filipino-American Kiara Romero last year as she became the second golfer representing the Philippines to capture the championship after Princess Superal first achieved the feat in 2014.

“I’m getting pretty emotional right now because I know how much hard work I’ve put in the past years,” said a teary-eyed Malixi. “I’m not the only one who made a lot of sacrifices. I’d like to credit my family, especially my dad.”

“He sacrificed a lot of time for me, just to accompany me training, and just really providing what is best for me to become a better player.”

Malixi came out with guns blazing in the first half of the 36-hole clash, taking a commanding 6-up lead by the 18th after firing nine birdies.

Talley cut her deficit to 5-up by the 24th hole, but Malixi got the job done as she birdied the 25th and 27th holes then went for par at 29th, which the American bogeyed, to go 8-up and clinch the crown with seven holes to spare.

Malixi sank 14 birdies in total and recorded no bogeys.

“I was just really playing good golf this week. I was not expecting it today. My putter was just so hot all day. Credit to my putter,” said Malixi.

Finishing stroke play as the second seed, Malixi beat Annie Jin in the round of 64, Kennedy Swedick in the round of 32, Yanling Elaine Liu in the round of 16, Madison Messimer in the quarterfinals, and Jasmine Koo in the semifinals.

Her victory over Talley earned Malixi a spot in the 2025 US Women’s Open, where Japan’s Yuka Saso – who won the major for the Philippines in 2021 – seeks to defend her crown.

Malixi plans to attend Duke University in 2025. – Rappler.com