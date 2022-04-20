Sports
PBA 3x3

PBA 3×3 Grand Finals postponed due to Araneta Coliseum fire

Delfin Dioquino
MANILA, Philippines – The PBA 3×3 Grand Finals has been postponed after a fire broke out inside the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, April 20.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said all 3×3 teams who qualified for the Grand Finals were told to go home as smoke filled the arena and halted play.

Marcial said Game 6 of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals is in danger of getting called off if the smoke is not cleared by firefighters.

The decision will be made at around 2:30 pm, with Game 6 slated to kick off at 6 pm.

Up 3-2 in the best-of-seven finals, Barangay Ginebra will go for the clincher against Meralco in its bid to capture its fourth Governors’ Cup title in six seasons. – Rappler.com

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
