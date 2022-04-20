POSTPONED. PBA 3x3 teams who qualified for the Grand Finals have been told to go home.

Game 6 of the PBA Governors' Cup finals is in danger of getting called off as smoke fills the Araneta Coliseum

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA 3×3 Grand Finals has been postponed after a fire broke out inside the Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday, April 20.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said all 3×3 teams who qualified for the Grand Finals were told to go home as smoke filled the arena and halted play.

Marcial said Game 6 of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals is in danger of getting called off if the smoke is not cleared by firefighters.

The decision will be made at around 2:30 pm, with Game 6 slated to kick off at 6 pm.

Up 3-2 in the best-of-seven finals, Barangay Ginebra will go for the clincher against Meralco in its bid to capture its fourth Governors’ Cup title in six seasons. – Rappler.com