Double gold: Carlos Yulo makes history after Olympic vault reign

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HISTORIC. Carlos Edriel Yulo of Philippines reacts after his performance in the men's vault final in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Carlos Yulo becomes the Philippines' first double Olympic gold medalist as he reigns supreme in the men's vault final in the Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – Carlos Yulo ended his scintillating Paris Games run with another historic feat.

Yulo became the Philippines’ first double Olympic gold medalist after reigning in the men’s artistic gymnastics vault final at the Bercy Arena on Sunday, August 4.

Riding on the momentum of his golden performance in floor exercise, the 24-year-old Yulo averaged 15.116 points to claim the top prize as he sent the country to a frenzied celebration for the second straight night.

Yulo impressed with his first vault and netted 15.433 points then garnered 14.800 points in his second vault, finally getting the job done after placing fourth in the same apparatus in the Tokyo Games three years ago.

Despite his stellar routine, Yulo remained in danger of being overtaken as the rest of the field included former world champion and Tokyo silver medalist Artur Davtyan of Armenia.

With Tokyo champion Shin Jea-hwan of South Korea not returning to defend his title, Davtyan – the last to perform in the eight-man finale – looked set for his big Olympic moment.

Davtyan, however, settled for a silver anew as he mustered just 14.966 points – an Olympic gold remaining elusive.

Great Britain’s Harry Hepworth bagged bronze with an average of 14.949 points, edging compatriot Jake Jarman (14.933) for the last podium spot.

When Yulo confirmed his victory, he held his two hands over his head, seemingly in disbelief of his feat that has made him not just one of the greatest Filipino athletes but also one of the most decorated gymnasts in history.

And it took Yulo to hit one of the lowest points of his career as his storied Olympic campaign came just less than a year since he went home empty-handed from the previous World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

But Yulo kept the faith in himself and delivered on the biggest stage in sports.

Croatia’s Aurel Benovic placed fifth with 14.900 points followed by Ukraine’s Nazar Chepurnyi (14.899), Iran’s Mahdi Olfati (14.266), and Ukraine’s Igor Radivilov (14.166).

With two golds from Yulo, the Philippines has matched its four-medal haul in Tokyo – its biggest in Olympic history – as boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas are assured of at least a bronze. – Rappler.com