Olympic hero Hidilyn Diaz confirms 2024 Paris bid

MANILA, Philippines – After months of uncertainty, Filipina weightlifting superstar Hidilyn Diaz is now likely set on competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, her fifth career Olympic campaign.

This was confirmed in a series of social media posts by the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medal winner and her coach Julius Naranjo.

“We know this is clear, our goals, our aspirations,” wrote Naranjo, who is also Diaz’s new fiancé. “Everything is achievable because we will manifest it, and work for it.”

“The first gold medal for the Philippines is not enough for our advocacy, and what we are trying to do for weightlifting and sports in the Philippines.”

Shortly after stunning the world with her historic gold medal-winning lift in Tokyo, Diaz understandably remained initially mum on her possible return for the Paris Olympiad.

Still, the star lifter dispelled immediate retirement rumors after her engagement by committing to compete in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in May and the 19th Asian Games in September.

The one-time Asiad and SEA Games gold medalist, however, skipped the 2021 World Weightlifting Championships last December 7 to 17, 2021, and instead opted to continue her training.

“[Hidilyn’s] journey is inspiring for many, but we know our job isn’t finished yet,” Naranjo continued in his post.

“Onto our next goals for 2022, up until 2024.”

– Rappler.com