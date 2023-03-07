Hidilyn Diaz ‘fired up’ for more victories ahead

SPORTS GREAT. Hidilyn Diaz wins another Athlete of the Year award from the Philippine Sportswriters Association.

'What matters is how hard you work and how bad you really want it,' says weightlifting champ Hidilyn Diaz, who aims to continue a winning career and graduate from college

MANILA, Philippines – Gold medals in the Olympics, World Championships, Asian Games, Southeast Asian Games, and so much more. Hidilyn Diaz has reigned supreme at weightlifting’s highest levels but she’s far from resting on her laurels.

After being named Athlete of the Year for the fourth time by the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA), Diaz wants to continue winning at an elite level.

“Gusto ko pa rin manalo sa Olympics, manalo sa weightlifting. Masaya ako na makita ang mga na-impluwensiya kong bata sa weightlifting – na masaya sila – and hoping mas marami pang [Pilipinong] weightlifter ang manalo sa Olympics,” said Diaz.

(I still want to win in the Olympics, win in weightlifting. I’m happy to see the athletes I’ve influenced enjoying weightlifting, and hoping that more Filipino weightlifters will win in the Olympics.)

Diaz also aims to graduate with a business administration degree from the College of Saint Benilde (CSB).

During her awarding speech, the Philippines’ lone Olympic gold medalist shared how difficult her student-athlete life is. Diaz entered CSB after bagging a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics, and had to delay her graduation as she prepared for her Tokyo Olympic qualification.

“Hindi madali maging student-athlete na minsan pumupunta sa klase at inaantok na, pumupunta pa rin,” said Diaz.

“Malapit na, isang term na lang and hoping this year na makaka-graduate na. At pangarap ko lang na after 2016 na mag-aral, makapagtapos. And now, after seven years, malapit na.”

(It’s not easy to be a student-athlete because sometimes, I go to class sleepy, but I still show up. I’m close to graduating with just one more term left and I’m hoping that I’ll be able to graduate this year. After 2016, it was my dream to study and graduate. And now, after seven years, I’m really close.)

At 32 years old, Diaz wants to inspire others with her determination. She continues to be challenged by naysayers, but they have motivated her to keep believing and to work hard.

“Thirty-plus na ako pero heto pa rin ako, naglalaro [at] sumisikap para makapagtapos ng pag-aaral. Kaya sa mga nagsasabi na it’s too late to start, hindi ako naniniwala diyan,” said Diaz.

(I’m over 30 years old but I’m still here, competing and striving to finish my studies. So for those who say that it’s too late to start, I don’t believe that.)

She added: “Age doesn’t matter, it’s just a number. What matters is how hard you work and how bad you really want it, and [it’s also important] you love what you’re doing. You know your purpose and why you’re doing it.”

Diaz capped off 2022 with the Philippines’ first world weightlifting championship gold as she swept the competition in the women’s 55kg event. She was awarded PSA Athlete of the Year back-to-back as she became the country’s first Olympic gold medalist. – Rappler.com