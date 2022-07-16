LOOK: Hidilyn Diaz, Julius Naranjo share pre-wedding photos

WEDDING. Hidilyn Diaz and Julius Naranjo will tie the knot in Baguio.

Hidilyn Diaz and Julius Naranjo will get married exactly a year after she captured the Philippines' first Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo Games

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ first and only Olympic champion will soon tie the knot.

Weightlifting star Hidilyn Diaz and her longtime boyfriend Julius Naranjo – who also serves as her coach – will get married on July 26 at the Philippine Military Academy in Baguio.

Their wedding comes just eight months after Naranjo popped the question to Diaz and exactly a year after she captured the Philippines’ breakthrough Olympic gold medal in the Tokyo Games.

Diaz met Naranjo in the 2017 Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Turkmenistan, where he represented Guam as a weightlifter before he retired from the sport.

Naranjo played a pivotal role as the strength and conditioning coach of Diaz.

With Chinese mentor Gao Kaiwen returning home, Naranjo has taken over as head coach, with Diaz aiming to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics for her fifth straight Games appearance.

As Diaz soon becomes Mrs. Naranjo, Mayad Studios shared photos of their pre-wedding photo shoot on Friday, July 15.

“These two definitely captured our hearts with their love story. Despite many sacrifices, pain, letdowns, and trials, their unconditional love stood above the rest,” Mayad Studios wrote on Instagram.

