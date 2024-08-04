‘Proud ako sa iyo’: Hidilyn Diaz all praises for fellow Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

HISTORY MAKERS. Filipino Olympians Hidilyn Diaz (left) and Carlos Yulo pose for a photo in Tokyo, Japan, during the 2020 Olympics.

MANILA, Philippines – In a moment of triumph late on Saturday, August 3, the Philippines was united in celebration as Carlos Yulo stunned the competition with a razor-thin escape in the Paris Olympics men’s floor exercise final to win the country’s second Olympic gold medal in history and the first medal for gymnastics.

As unabashed screams of joy pierced the otherwise quiet night sky, perhaps no spectator related more to Yulo’s cloud-nine high than the first athlete who gave the country that sweet, golden adrenaline rush: former Olympic weightlifting champion Hidilyn Diaz.

Watching from the comforts of her home after failing to qualify for the Paris Games, the Filipina living legend penned a heartfelt message for her younger Olympian peer after his masterful tumble into the record books.

“Proud ako sa iyo. I-enjoy mo ang bunga ng pinagpaguran mo. At lagi mong ibabalik sa Diyos at bayan, dahil lahat ng tagumpay natin ay hindi pansarili,” Diaz wrote on Instagram.

“Salamat sa lahat ng maganda at mabuting ginagawa at gagawin mo pa para sa Diyos at bayan! Congratulations! Nandito lang ang Ate Haidie mo para sa iyo lagi!“

(I’m proud of you. Enjoy the fruits of your labor. And always give back to God and country, because our victories are not just for ourselves. Thank you for all the beautiful and good things you’re doing and will still do for God and the Philippines! Congratulations! Your Ate Haidie is always here for you!)

Yulo, after overcoming multiple personal and career challenges, scored 15.000 in the men’s floor exercise final to edge former Olympic champion Artem Dolgopyat of Israel by 0.034 points. British-Filipino Jake Jarman, meanwhile, completed the podium with 14.933 points for Great Britain.

The 24-year-old Filipino sensation still has a chance to bring home unprecedented back-to-back Olympic gold medals with the vault apparatus final on Sunday, August 4.

The 33-year-old Diaz, meanwhile, still has more to cheer for as the Philippines’ entire Paris weightlifting delegation, composed of Vanessa Sarno, John Ceniza, and Elreen Ando, have yet to compete in their respective events. – Rappler.com