Hidilyn to change weight class for Paris Olympics after world title conquest

THREE FOR HIDI. Hidilyn Diaz completes a sweep of the three gold medals at stake in the women's 55kg of the World Weightlifting Championships.

Hidilyn Diaz says she competed for the final time in the women's 55kg division, the event where she won the Philippines' first Olympic gold and maiden world championship

MANILA, Philippines – Hidilyn Diaz earned valuable qualification points for the 2024 Paris Olympics following her historic win in the 2022 World Weightlifting Championships.

But her golden conquest in Bogota, Colombia turned out to be the final time she saw action in the women’s 55kg division as she looks to compete in a different weight class in her bid for a sixth straight Olympic appearance.

“I’m so happy because this will be my last lift for 55 kilos,” Diaz said in an interview posted on the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) Instagram page.

She ended the Philippines’ near century-long quest for an Olympic gold medal when she ruled the women’s 55kg division in the Tokyo Games last year.

Diaz, however, will not be defending her Olympic title as organizers scrapped the women’s 55kg category for the Paris Games.

Only five weight classes will be contested in the women’s division in Paris: 49kg, 59kg, 71kg, 81kg, and +81kg.

The Zamboangueña refused to give a definitive answer when asked if she will be moving up in weight, only offering a smile.

But all signs point to the 31-year-old climbing to a heavier weight category as the Olympic qualification points she gained from the world championships will count towards her overall ranking in the women’s 59kg class.

If that is the case, Diaz will be competing for an Olympic spot against compatriot Elreen Ando, who represented the Philippines in the women’s 59kg event in the Tokyo Games.

Countries can earn at most three quota places for each of the men’s and women’s divisions in Paris, with a maximum of one athlete qualifying per weight category.

That dilemma, though, is something to think about for another time as Diaz relished her breakthrough world championship triumph.

“I’m so happy. It was a challenge for me to go back after I won the first gold medal for the Philippines in the Olympics,” Diaz said. – Rappler.com