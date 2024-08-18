[WATCH] The homestretch: A Paris Olympics diary

LIVE

In this second episode of 'HOMESTRETCH,' host Pató Gregorio takes us through his Paris Olympics experience

PARIS, France – The 2024 Paris Olympics has concluded but the stories of inspiration do not end with Carlos Yulo’s double gold medal haul and Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas‘ bronzes. The gallant struggles of EJ Obiena, Joanie Delgaco, and Bianca Pagdanganan are also powerful testaments to the Filipino’s indomitable spirit.

In this second episode of HOMESTRETCH, anchor Pató Gregorio takes us through the historic 100th year participation of Filipinos in the Paris Olympics.

HOMESTRETCH aims to tell the stories of people that inspire us with their struggles and triumphs, and the places that help define our spirit as a nation.

Co-presented by Rappler and Duckworld, HOMESTRETCH is hosted by sportsman and tourism advocate Pató Gregorio.

Watch episode 2 on Sunday, August 18, at 8 pm on Rappler's YouTube and Facebook accounts. – Rappler.com