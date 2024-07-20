[HOMESTRETCH] Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski: What the Paris Olympics means to Filipinos

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines commemorates 100 years of participating in the Olympic Games – since 1924 – when David Nepomuceno, a sprinter from Albay, became the first Filipino to qualify and compete. In the Paris edition of the 2024 Games, 22 Filipino athletes vie for records, rankings, and medals.

In the pilot episode of HOMESTRETCH, anchor Pató Gregorio talks to International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board member and Asian Games 2002 gold medalist Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski. Mikee shares her insights into the Philippine delegation in Paris and looks back on her competition in Busan.

Gregorio also talks to Philippine athletes competing in Paris as they prepare for their individual events. From Germany, boxers Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, Hergie Bacyadan, and Aira Villegas talk to HOMESTRETCH about the long journey to the Olympics. From Paris, rower Joanie Delgaco recalls her father’s reaction to the news that she made it to the Summer Games, while pole vaulter EJ Obiena talks about the high of competition, and even his love life, from Italy.

HOMESTRETCH aims to tell the stories of people that inspire us with their struggles and triumphs, and the places that help define our spirit as a nation.

Co-presented by Rappler and Duckworld, HOMESTRETCH is hosted by sportsman and tourism advocate Pató Gregorio. He is currently the president of the Philippine Rowing Association (PRA), a former chairperson of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA), and 2003 The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) awardee for tourism.

Watch the premiere on Saturday, July 20, at 8 pm on Rappler’s YouTube and Facebook accounts. – Rappler.com