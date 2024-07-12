How to watch the Paris Olympics for free

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FOCUS. The Philippines' EJ Obiena in action during the men's pole vault final in the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

So far, 22 athletes will represent the Philippines in the Paris Olympics, where they’ll vie to follow up on the country’s historic run in the previous Tokyo Games

MANILA, Philippines – Celebrating 100 years of participation in the Olympics, Team Philippines seeks more sporting glory in the Paris Games set from July 26 to August 11.

Led by pole vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Carlos Yulo, and boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam, and Eumir Marcial, 22 athletes will represent the Philippines in its bid to follow up on its historic run in the previous Tokyo Games, where the country bagged one gold, two silvers, and one bronze.

Those 22 athletes need moral support now more than ever as they fly the Philippine flag on the grandest stage in sports.

Filipinos at home can give them exactly that by watching the games live, with Smart offering free streaming of the Olympics to subscribers of all networks through the Smart LiveStream App.

The Smart LiveStream App is scheduled to broadcast the games 24/7, with select events also to be streamed live on the Smart Sports and Puso Pilipinas social media pages.

Aside from keeping up with the Philippines’ Olympic campaign, Filipinos can also catch basketball action as Team USA – bannered by NBA superstars LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant – shoots for a fifth straight gold.

The volleyball competitions will also be streamed, with fan favorites USA and Japan duking it out with the rest of the field. – Rappler.com