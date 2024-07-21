Why Fil-Am hurdler Lauren Hoffman made the big Philippine leap  

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

‘I’m reminding myself that I’m ready to do this,’ says Philippine record holder Lauren Hoffman as the Fil-Am hurdler debuts in the Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – While scrolling her time away on social media, Lauren Hoffman had a realization – she could actually represent the Philippines in international athletics events.

A track star from Duke University, the Filipino-American Hoffman found out that her personal athletics records weren’t far off the Philippine marks, thus setting in motion a path that quite quickly landed her a spot in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I had followed a lot of the (Philippine) sprinters and hurdlers and pole vaulters. So, I really looked up to them for a long time,” Hoffman told Rappler in an online interview.

“And my sophomore year of college, I ran somewhat close to the Philippine national record [in hurdles]. And I was like, ‘Oh, that’s exciting.’ I was thinking since I was so close to that national record as a sophomore in college, I was really excited to be a part of the team.”

“I have the potential to be something great,” Hoffman added. “I’m on track to do something great. And I would love to represent the Philippines while I’m competing professionally. So that was the first moment where I was like, ‘I want to represent the Philippines,’ when I knew I was good enough to start competing internationally.”

At that time, Hoffman had never been to her mom Laura’s home country. But, she grew up in Virginia learning the Filipino culture – “making mano (gesture of respect)” to her ninong (godfathers) and ninangs (godmothers), eating a lot of Pinoy food in gatherings, while belting her favorite tunes in karaoke.

Most of all, what kept the Philippines close to Hoffman’s heart was the strong sense of family.

Record breaker

After discovering her international potential, Hoffman decided to link up with Philippine Amateur Track and Field Association (PATAFA), then led by former Philippine Sports Commission chairman Philip Ella Juico.

Hoffman first competed locally during the Philippine Athletics Championships, also known as the National Open, in Ilagan, Isabela, in February 2023, where she was able to bring along her mom and ninong.

Things rolled quickly from there as she represented the country internationally in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, in October 2023, ending up fifth in the meet with a time of 57.21 seconds in the women’s 400-meter hurdles.

Returning to the US, she sustained her competitive streak, resetting the 400m hurdles Philippine record during the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational in Miami at 56.39, just a tad better than the previous mark of 56.44 by Robyn Brown.

In April 2024, Hoffman then blew away the 15-year-old Philippine record of 13.65 seconds set by Sheena Atilano in the women’s 100m hurdles by tallying 13.41 at the Duke International in Durham, North Carolina.

But less than a month later, while competing in her second Philippine meet, Hoffman shattered the record anew at 13.34 seconds during the National Open at the PhilSports track in Pasig, where she was cheered on by relatives from Navotas and Antipolo.

Hoffman’s sporting milestones didn’t stop there, just over a year since donning the Philippine colors.

By July 2024, the 25-year-old Hoffman made history again by qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics, earning just enough points in the world rankings to reach the cutoff mark in the women’s 400m hurdles.

“I am one of the only 400 [female] hurdlers to, like ever… make it to the Olympics,” she said. “I think I’m only the second ever [from the Philippines]. So I feel there’s like a lot of history to be made.”

“And I think we’re definitely getting better and better every year,” she added. “You know, coming off Hidilyn Diaz’s gold medal [in the Tokyo Olympics], I think that just inspired the country, too.”

Hurdling switch

Growing up in the small, sleepy town of Haymarket, Hoffman first competed in running during her elementary school days, where she would participate in events like the 5km run.

At 13 years old, Hoffman then decided to shift to hurdling, which she recalled loving right at the moment she leapt her first obstacle.

In Battlefield High School, she was named a New Balance Nationals All-American, winning the state championship in the 4x400m relay and finishing fourth in the women’s 400m hurdles in 2017.

The 5-foot-6 athlete also played volleyball, but was likewise relentless in academics, graduating summa cum laude.

Heading into college, Hoffman had two choices – Harvard University over in the northeast, or Duke University, about 260 miles away southwest of her hometown.

“It was a really tough decision for me because they’re both great universities. I knew I would get a great education, get good degrees,” recalled Hoffman.

“But it came down to where I felt more at home. You know, who I vibed with, the ones who gave me a good feeling, which team felt like family. So, I just fell in love with the Duke track team.”

Taking up evolutionary anthropology with the intention of taking up medicine afterwards, Hoffman made her mark with the prestigious sporting program under the tutelage of coach Mark Mueller, who coaches her up to this day.

She was named to several All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) First and Second Teams and was hailed as part of the US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-America First Team in the 2021 season.

Hoffman was also recognized by the conference as part of its all-academic team, balancing her act well as a student and an athlete.

As of February 2024, the Filipino-American track star remains the university’s standard in the 400m hurdles (55.47 seconds), and the owner of the best mark at Morris Williams Track and Field Stadium at 56.00, which she set as a management studies post-graduate student in 2022.

She also clocked 56.58 seconds in the same event to set a Duke invitational record last April 13.

Her 55.47-second finish earned her the bronze medal, and USTFCCCA All-America First Team honors, which broke the school record for the fourth time during that season.

But from the school track, she now takes her act to the world’s biggest sporting stage.

Hoffman will debut in the Olympics along with fellow hurdler John Cabang Tolentino, a Filipino who grew up in Spain who likewise qualified via world rankings.

“I like the expectations. I think the pressure is good… We have high expectations for ourselves because we want to be great,” said Hoffman.

“We’re snowballing. The success is snowballing. I think Team Philippines is on the way up.”

Although this will be the biggest competition of her life, Hoffman opts to see it as just another tournament.

“This is the same race I’ve done since college. [Some of my opponents will be the same] women I’ve competed against before. So, I feel like there’s an element of, ‘I’m here and I belong here. I’m an experienced runner,’” Hoffman said.

“I’m reminding myself that I’m ready to do this, as well as also, taking in all the new factors as well.” – Rappler.com