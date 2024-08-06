‘Sorry’ John Cabang Tolentino withdraws from repechage due to injury, ends Olympic run

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

FINISH. Eduardo Rodrigues of Brazil and John Cabang of the Philippines in action during heat 1 of the men's 110m hurdles in the 2024 Parisn Olympics.

John Cabang Tolentino pulls out from the repechage of the men's 110m hurdles just an hour before his race as he deals with a hip injury

MANILA, Philippines – An injury marked the end of the road for Filipino hurdler John Cabang Tolentino in the Paris Olympics.

Tolentino pulled out from the repechage of the men’s 110m hurdles just an hour before his race at the Stade de France on Tuesday, August 6.

“I am so sorry. I’m not gonna be able to run due to an injury,” Tolentino wrote on an Instagram story. “Thanks to all the people who supported me.”

Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association secretary general Jasper Tanhueco said Tolentino has been suffering from muscle inflammation on his hip adductors.

By retiring from the repechage, Tolentino – a bronze medalist in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships earlier this year – missed out on his final shot at making the semifinals.

Tolentino has been dealing with the injury since the heats, where he finished 32nd overall out of 40 hurdlers.

As Tolentino withdrew, all of the Philippines’ three athletics bets – including pole vaulter EJ Obiena and hurdler Lauren Hoffman – have bowed out of contention.

Obiena narrowly fell short of a medal after finishing fourth in the men’s pole vault final, while Hoffman concluded her bid in the women’s 400m hurdles repechage. – Rappler.com