‘Sorry’ John Cabang Tolentino withdraws from repechage due to injury, ends Olympic run

Delfin Dioquino

FINISH. Eduardo Rodrigues of Brazil and John Cabang of the Philippines in action during heat 1 of the men's 110m hurdles in the 2024 Parisn Olympics.

John Cabang Tolentino pulls out from the repechage of the men's 110m hurdles just an hour before his race as he deals with a hip injury

MANILA, Philippines – An injury marked the end of the road for Filipino hurdler John Cabang Tolentino in the Paris Olympics.

Tolentino pulled out from the repechage of the men’s 110m hurdles just an hour before his race at the Stade de France on Tuesday, August 6.

“I am so sorry. I’m not gonna be able to run due to an injury,” Tolentino wrote on an Instagram story. “Thanks to all the people who supported me.”

Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association secretary general Jasper Tanhueco said Tolentino has been suffering from muscle inflammation on his hip adductors.

By retiring from the repechage, Tolentino – a bronze medalist in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships earlier this year – missed out on his final shot at making the semifinals.

Tolentino has been dealing with the injury since the heats, where he finished 32nd overall out of 40 hurdlers.

As Tolentino withdrew, all of the Philippines’ three athletics bets – including pole vaulter EJ Obiena and hurdler Lauren Hoffman – have bowed out of contention.

Obiena narrowly fell short of a medal after finishing fourth in the men’s pole vault final, while Hoffman concluded her bid in the women’s 400m hurdles repechage. – Rappler.com

author

Delfin Dioquino

Delfin Dioquino dreamt of being a PBA player, but he did not have the skills to make it. So he pursued the next best thing to being an athlete – to write about them. He took up journalism at the University of Santo Tomas and joined Rappler as soon as he graduated in 2017.
