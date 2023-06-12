Injured horse racing jockeys miss out on compensation from P80M welfare fund

There were 20 reported injuries suffered by jockeys in 2022, but they were not provided compensation from the Jockeys and Horse Trainers Injury, Disability, and Death Compensation Fund

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Audit found out that horse racing jockeys and horse trainers who sustained work-related injuries have been unable to utilize a welfare fund of over P80 million.

COA stated in a 2022 audit report of the Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) that there were 20 reported injuries suffered by jockeys, but they were not provided compensation from the Jockeys and Horse Trainers Injury, Disability, and Death Compensation Fund.

The compensation fund tallied a ready cash of P80.136 million, but only 2.83% of that, or P2.27 million, was used in 2022.

“Despite the availability of funds, the jockeys mentioned therein did not file an application to receive the compensation intended for them,” COA said.

The jockeys’ failure to apply for compensation is believed to stem from what is perceived are outdated rates of the compensation fund.

Under Republic Act 6115 promulgated in 1969, a jockey that dies or sustains permanent disability while performing their duties will receive only P6,000.

Meanwhile, those who are hospitalized due to illness or accident connected with their work will only get a measly P500.

“It was determined that the non-compensation of the jockeys for injuries and disabilities suffered while performing their work was due to lack of implementing guidelines and the rates stated in the said [law] are no longer relevant,” COA said.

COA recommended to Philracom to fast-track the issuance of guidelines for compensation of work-related death, disabilities, and injuries, and to continue its appeal to Congress for updated compensation rates. – Rappler.com