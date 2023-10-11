Rappler Talk Sports: EJ Obiena on making most out of his 2024 Paris Olympics campaign

LIVE

Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena shares how he will be preparing for a successful campaign in the 2024 Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – After ending the year on a high note, EJ Obiena will immediately gear up for his 2024 Paris Olympics campaign.

Obiena returned to Manila as an Asian Games gold medalist, a feat that capped off another record-breaking year of reaching world No. 2, eclipsing the six-meter mark, winning silver in the World Athletics Championships, and retaining his crowns in the Southeast Asian Games and Asian Athletics Championships.

Rappler sat down with the Olympic-bound Filipino pole vaulter, who shared how he overcame his major struggles of politics and finances as a national athlete in 2022 and what his journey to Paris will look like after receiving support from private organizations and Filipino fans. – Rappler.com