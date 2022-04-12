Rappler Talk Sports: EJ Obiena on national team return

Filipino pole vault star EJ Obiena talks about his reconciliation with PATAFA that will allow him to participate in the SEA Games and World Outdoor Athletics Championships

MANILA, Philippines – Embattled pole vault star EJ Obiena is slated to make his return to the national pool following his reconciliation with the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA).

Obiena will be able to defend his 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games gold in Hanoi, Vietnam in May and participate in the 2022 World Outdoor Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA in July.

The 26-year-old pole vaulter will join Rappler on Wednesday, April 13, 9 pm, to talk about how the mediation unfolded and his plans moving forward with PATAFA. – Rappler.com