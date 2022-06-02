EASL taps Fil-Am Jalen Green as ambassador

YOUNG GUN. Jalen Green comes off an impressive NBA season debut with the Houston Rockets.

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green joins the East Asia Super League as an ambassador – giving the league another Filipino presence after the PBA's inclusion last November 2021

MANILA, Philippines – Fil-Am rising star Jalen Green is named the newest investor ambassador of the East Asia Super League (EASL), the league announced on Thursday, June 2.

The Houston Rockets guard will be active in the EASL digital content, and material produced with him will provide an “in-depth and authentic look into his everyday life focusing on his Asian heritage, NBA journey, fashion and more.”

Green is now the latest envoy of the league hailing from the NBA after Baron Davis, Metta World Peace, and Shane Battier.

EASL, which has a 10-year agreement with FIBA, will bring eight of Asia’s best teams of the continent’s top leagues together, including the Philippines’ own PBA, to compete for a $1 million prize.

Ever since joining the EASL in November 2021, the PBA has made a strong commitment to strengthening its new partnership by adjusting its season schedule around EASL’s, and promising to send its top teams.

It has even mulled over the idea of inviting the Gilas Pilipinas national team to join the action slated to start this October.

Now with Green on board, the EASL is expected to have even more basketball-crazed Filipino fans focusing on its product.

Since focusing on digital marketing in 2020, EASL has engaged with more than 100 players and influencers, producing content that has reached more than 430 million people, and generated more than 200 million video plays.

It aims to be one of the top three leagues in the world by audience size and commercial revenue by 2025. – Rappler.com