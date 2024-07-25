World No. 1 Sinner pulls out of Paris Games tennis due to illness

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

NO. 1. Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his quarterfinal match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the 2024 Wimbledon.

Novak Djokovic takes the top seed in the men's singles draw as Italian world No. 1 Jannik Sinner withdraws from the Paris Olympics

PARIS, France – Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Paris Games due to tonsillitis, the world No. said on Wednesday, July 24, denting Italy’s hopes of winning a first Olympic tennis medal since 1924.

Sinner won his first Grand Slam at the Australian Open earlier this year and reached the semifinals of the French Open.

“I am saddened to inform you that unfortunately I will not be able to participate in the Paris Olympic Games,” Sinner wrote in a post on X.

“After a good week of clay training I started to feel unwell. I spent a couple of days resting and during a visit the doctor found tonsillitis and strongly advised me against playing.

“Missing the Games is a huge disappointment as it was one of my main goals for this season. I couldn’t wait to have the honor of representing my country in this very important event. Good luck to all the Italian athletes who I will support from home.”

Sinner was also due to play in the men’s doubles alongside Lorenzo Musetti. He will be replaced by 207th-ranked compatriot Andrea Vavassori.

Sinner’s withdrawal means world No. 2 and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic will be the top seed in the men’s singles draw.

The Olympic draw will be made on Thursday.

Sinner is the latest of a number of tennis players to withdraw from the competition, with Olympic silver medalist Marketa Vondrousova and Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz pulling out of the tournament on Monday.

Other notable absences from the tennis at the Games include world No. 3 Aryna Sabalenka, Ons Jabeur, Emma Raducanu, and Ben Shelton.

The tennis tournament at the Olympics will take place from July 27 to August 4 at Roland Garros. – Rappler.com