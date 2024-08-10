Japan’s Ami Yuasa wins first-ever breaking gold in sport’s one-and-done Olympics appearance

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Japanese b-girl Ami Yuasa makes a strong impression for debuting Olympic sport breaking with a gold medal finish, relishing its last moments before it is scrapped ahead of the 2028 Los Angeles edition

PARIS, France – Japan’s Ami Yuasa blended artistry and athleticism to win a battle against Lithuania’s Dominika Banevic and dance her way to the first Olympic gold medal ever awarded for breaking on Friday, August 9.

Yuasa, known as B-Girl Ami, immediately broke out some impressive air flairs in the final and laid down a series of halos to seal the 3-0 win over B-Girl Nicka and bring the crowd at La Concorde to their feet.

Yuasa, known for her footwork, flow and wide range of moves, was locked into the wall-shaking soundtrack throughout the engrossing battle.

She was overcome with joy when the competition’s two MC’s raised her arms like a winning prize fighter in the middle of a stage that was a cross between a disco dance floor and a mixed martial arts octagon.

“The fact that breaking was added to the Olympic Games was a great thing because it allowed people to discover all the wonderful things about breaking,” Yuasa told reporters.

“Everyone who competed today was able to communicate the wonderful aspects of breaking.”

China’s Liu Qingyi, B-Girl 671, took bronze after overpowering India Sardjoe, B-Girl India, 2-1.

Yuasa, 25, honed her craft at Mizonokuchi Station in Kanagawa and went on to become a three-time world championships medalist before making her Olympic breakthrough on Friday.

B-Girl Nicka, the popular 17-year-old world champion who has a fluid style and competes with an ever present smile on her face, said she was proud to be part of the event.

“We made history tonight. Breaking’s first time at the Olympics,” Banevic told Eurosport.

“I’m so happy people could feel our energy and see how wonderful breaking is. More and more people will be interested in breaking now. It’s a unique art form.”

Breaking is not on the program for Los Angeles 2028, a decision Yuasa said was “regretful”.

“I would have loved to see breaking in the LA Olympics because it originated in the US,” she said.

“But without Olympics, I think B-Boys and B-Girls will continue the passion of breaking, and the breaking scene will continue to be wonderful and exciting even without the Olympics.”

“As far as the future of breaking goes, there is no problem at all.” – Rappler.com